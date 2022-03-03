The Number Of People Fleeing Ukraine Is Growing

More than a million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded last week.

It's the largest mass exodus in Europe since the Balkan War in the 1990s. The U.N. warns that number could reach four million in the coming month.

We discuss where those leaving are going and why some Ukrainians are staying put.



Leila Fadel, Kimberly St Julian-Vernan, Kurt Volker, and Richard Ensor join us for the conversation.



