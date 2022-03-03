Accessibility links
The Number Of People Fleeing Ukraine Is Growing : 1A More than a million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded last week.

It's the largest mass exodus in Europe since the Balkan War in the 1990s. The U.N. warns that number could reach four million in the coming month.

Where are those who are leaving going? And why are some Ukrainians staying put?

A Ukrainian militia waves goodbye to his family evacuating Kyiv by train to western cities in Kyiv, Ukraine. Pierre Crom/Getty Images hide caption

Pierre Crom/Getty Images

A Ukrainian militia waves goodbye to his family evacuating Kyiv by train to western cities in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Pierre Crom/Getty Images

Leila Fadel, Kimberly St Julian-Vernan, Kurt Volker, and Richard Ensor join us for the conversation.

