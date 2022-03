Jan. 6 panel says it has evidence Trump broke the law in effort to overturn election The House committee investigating Jan. 6 says it has evidence showing that former President Trump broke the law by trying to overturn the 2020 election.

Law Jan. 6 panel says it has evidence Trump broke the law in effort to overturn election Jan. 6 panel says it has evidence Trump broke the law in effort to overturn election Listen · 3:52 3:52 The House committee investigating Jan. 6 says it has evidence showing that former President Trump broke the law by trying to overturn the 2020 election. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor