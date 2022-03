Pressure is on to wrap up Iran nuclear deal talks Talks over the Iran nuclear deal seem to be coming to a head — either with an agreement or without one. The aim is to bring the U.S. and Iran into compliance with the agreement Trump pulled out of.

World Pressure is on to wrap up Iran nuclear deal talks