Sanctions could push Russia into a financial crisis and depression A full-blown financial crisis can be devastating for a country. Banks fail, business go under and people lose their jobs. Sanctions on Russia could tip the country into that kind of economic collapse.

World Sanctions could push Russia into a financial crisis and depression Sanctions could push Russia into a financial crisis and depression Listen · 3:57 3:57 A full-blown financial crisis can be devastating for a country. Banks fail, business go under and people lose their jobs. Sanctions on Russia could tip the country into that kind of economic collapse. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor