Former NATO commander says a no-fly zone over Ukraine must be on the table NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with retired U.S. Air Force general Philip Breedlove about calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine — and why that could push Russia and the democratic West closer to war.

Europe Former NATO commander says a no-fly zone over Ukraine must be on the table Former NATO commander says a no-fly zone over Ukraine must be on the table Audio will be available later today. NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with retired U.S. Air Force general Philip Breedlove about calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine — and why that could push Russia and the democratic West closer to war. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor