U.S. truckers are protesting vaccines, even as pandemic restrictions ease A truckers' convoy inspired by what happened in Canada in February is rolling across America toward Washington, D.C. They're protesting vaccines even as states are lessening pandemic restrictions.

National U.S. truckers are protesting vaccines, even as pandemic restrictions ease U.S. truckers are protesting vaccines, even as pandemic restrictions ease Audio will be available later today. A truckers' convoy inspired by what happened in Canada in February is rolling across America toward Washington, D.C. They're protesting vaccines even as states are lessening pandemic restrictions. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor