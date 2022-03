Russian troops are attacking Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Russian troops appear to be at the entrance of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and are engaged in active combat. Footage shows what looks like a fire in one of its administrative buildings.

