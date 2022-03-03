Accessibility links
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant near Enerhodar, Ukraine, shelled by Russians Security footage from the plant shows what appear to be Russian troops engaged in active combat on the site. Video also shows what appears to be a fire in one of the plant's administrative buildings.

Europe

A contested Ukrainian nuclear plant is under attack by Russian forces

Enlarge this image

A member of the civil defense takes a shooting position as a vehicle approaches the checkpoint in Gorenka, outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday. Russia renewed its assault on Ukraine's second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas. Vadim Ghirda/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Vadim Ghirda/AP

A member of the civil defense takes a shooting position as a vehicle approaches the checkpoint in Gorenka, outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday. Russia renewed its assault on Ukraine's second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas.

Vadim Ghirda/AP

Ukraine's foreign minister said on Twitter early Friday that Europe's largest nuclear power plant is under fire from Russian troops.

Security footage from the plant's main gate, geolocated by NPR, shows what appear to be Russian troops at the entrance of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, engaged in active combat on the site. Footage also shows what appears to be a fire in one of the plant's administrative buildings.

Why Russia's capture of Chernobyl might not be the biggest nuclear concern in Ukraine

Ukraine invasion — explained

Why Russia's capture of Chernobyl might not be the biggest nuclear concern in Ukraine

In a brief statement on Thursday, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that it had received a report from Ukraine's atomic regulatory authority stating that Russian armor and infantry had broken through a barricade in a nearby town earlier in the day.

"The battle is going on in the town of Enerhodar and on the road to the ZNPP [Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant] site," the regulator told the IAEA, adding that the situation was "critical."

On Thursday, Ukraine's atomic energy authority reported that Zaporizhzhia was operating normally and that a Ukrainian security force was defending the site.

Loading...

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is the largest nuclear plant in Europe. It is located in southeastern Ukraine. It consists of six Russian-designed VVER pressurized water reactors that date from the 1980s and 1990s. Ukraine relies on 15 nuclear reactors spread throughout the country for around half of its electricity.

Ukraine was the site of the world's largest nuclear disaster, the 1986 explosion of a reactor at the Chernobyl plant. Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, warned that if something similar happens at Zaporizhzhia, "it will be 10 times larger."

Correction March 3, 2022

An earlier version of this story misstated when the Zaporizhzhia plant's reactors came online. They started running in the 1980s and 1990s.