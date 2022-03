Ex-Louisville officer not guilty of endangering neighbors in Breonna Taylor raid A jury found former officer Brett Hankison not guilty of felony wanton endangerment for shots that went through a neighbor's wall. He's the only officer who has faced charges in the March 2020 raid.

