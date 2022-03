A son takes the stand against his father in the first trial related to Jan. 6 riot The trial of accused Capitol rioter Guy Reffitt continued Thursday with intense video from Jan. 6, and testimony from his son, Jackson, who turned his father in to the FBI.

