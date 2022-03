The fire at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine has been extinguished A fire at Europe's largest nuclear power plant is out — it had been attacked by Russian troops in Ukraine. The U.S. Department of Energy activated its nuclear incident response team as a precaution.

A fire at Europe's largest nuclear power plant is out — it had been attacked by Russian troops in Ukraine. The U.S. Department of Energy activated its nuclear incident response team as a precaution.