Biden's Supreme Court nominee meets with Senate leaders, judiciary panel members The nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court took its first steps in Congress this week. How did the meetings with Senate leaders go, and what comes next?

Politics Biden's Supreme Court nominee meets with Senate leaders, judiciary panel members Biden's Supreme Court nominee meets with Senate leaders, judiciary panel members Listen · 3:29 3:29 The nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court took its first steps in Congress this week. How did the meetings with Senate leaders go, and what comes next? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor