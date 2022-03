There's a new word game for fans of the band Weezer Singer Rivers Cuomo announced it in an alliterative tweet. "If you like Wordle and Weezer, you'll probably like Weezle!" Like Wordle, Weezle gives players six tries to guess a five letter word.

