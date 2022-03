The vast majority of states allow people to be charged for time behind bars Michigan inmates can be billed up to $60 a day for time in a county jail. Some defend the practice as a way to reimburse taxpayers, but advocates say the pay-to-stay fees heap on extra punishment.

National The vast majority of states allow people to be charged for time behind bars The vast majority of states allow people to be charged for time behind bars Listen · 3:39 3:39 Michigan inmates can be billed up to $60 a day for time in a county jail. Some defend the practice as a way to reimburse taxpayers, but advocates say the pay-to-stay fees heap on extra punishment. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor