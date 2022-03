#2219: Too Cool for School : The Best of Car Talk Alberto is a sociology professor in Utah teaching his students about issues of societal inequality. His old, banged up VW is consistent with his self-image as a hip college prof. But his wife is dead set on buying a new Volvo and Alberto is in a panic about what such a bourgie ride will mean for his campus cool factor. Will the brothers be sympathetic? FAT CHANCE! That, more calls and a new puzzler on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2219: Too Cool for School #2219: Too Cool for School Listen · 33:45 33:45 Alberto is a sociology professor in Utah teaching his students about issues of societal inequality. His old, banged up VW is consistent with his self-image as a hip college prof. But his wife is dead set on buying a new Volvo and Alberto is in a panic about what such a bourgie ride will mean for his campus cool factor. Will the brothers be sympathetic? FAT CHANCE! That, more calls and a new puzzler on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor