Republicans are looking to win over angry parents in November's elections Republicans believe COVID policies largely backed by Democrats are causing a schism among parents of school-age children — and that these "angry parents" will help the GOP win elections this year.

Politics Republicans are looking to win over angry parents in November's elections Republicans are looking to win over angry parents in November's elections Listen · 4:57 4:57 Republicans believe COVID policies largely backed by Democrats are causing a schism among parents of school-age children — and that these "angry parents" will help the GOP win elections this year. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor