One Russian anti-war protester on why she's risking arrest to speak out NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with a protester in Moscow who is opposing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

World One Russian anti-war protester on why she's risking arrest to speak out One Russian anti-war protester on why she's risking arrest to speak out Listen · 6:01 6:01 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with a protester in Moscow who is opposing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor