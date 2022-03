Kaina's 'It Was A Home' samples the mood and music of her childhood NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Kaina about her new album, It Was A Home. Much of it serves as a tribute to her family and the home she grew up in in Chicago.

Music Interviews Kaina's 'It Was A Home' samples the mood and music of her childhood Kaina's 'It Was A Home' samples the mood and music of her childhood Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Kaina about her new album, It Was A Home. Much of it serves as a tribute to her family and the home she grew up in in Chicago. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor