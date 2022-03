Pakistani women take COVID vaccines door-to-door to overcome hesitancy and isolation Pakistani women are taking the COVID-19 vaccine to people's doorsteps. Millions there haven't had their first dose. Most are vaccine-hesitant or women from conservative families who largely stay home.

Pakistani women take COVID vaccines door-to-door to overcome hesitancy and isolation

Pakistani women are taking the COVID-19 vaccine to people's doorsteps. Millions there haven't had their first dose. Most are vaccine-hesitant or women from conservative families who largely stay home.