News Roundup for March 04, 2022

U.S. authorities continue to explore the nation's options in Ukraine. Sanctions continue to be placed on Putin's economy, leading the country's currency to fall in value and many Russians to withdraw their money from banks. At the State of the Union President Joe Biden indicated he supports a no-fly zone over Ukraine, but still spoke against sending American troops to the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a reduction in the severity of their mask guidelines. Major cities are dropping vaccine and mask mandates in a variety of settings.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian citizens are fleeing the country as Russia continues to attempt to take control. The Ukrainian government announced that 2,000 civilians have died as a result of Russian attacks.

FIFA, the international governing body of soccer, has banned the Russia men's national team from competing in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this winter.

Reid Wilson, Shane Harris, and Leigh Ann Caldwell join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.



Jennifer Williams, Daniel Kurtz-Phelan, and Nancy Youssef join us to for the discussion of international headlines.

