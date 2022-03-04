Accessibility links
How sanctions on Russia are playing out for Russian people, oligarchs, and oil. : Planet Money Three stories about how the sanctions imposed on Russia are playing out – for regular Russian people, for Russia's super-rich, and for Russia's energy exports. | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.

Planet Money

Of oligarchs, oil and rubles

Listen · 18:21
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1084683431/1084706086" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Women look at a screen displaying exchange rate at a currency exchange office in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Enlarge this image
Dmitri Lovetsky/AP
The U.S. and Europe are retaliating against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine by imposing harsh economic sanctions. Today, three stories about how those sanctions are playing out. We look at the effects they're having on regular Russian people, on rich Russian oligarchs, and on Russia's oil sales.

Music: "Oxygenate the Idea."

