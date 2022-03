The novel 'Glory' is inspired by 'Animal Farm' and based on the 2017 coup in Zimbabwe Scott Simon talks with NoViolet Bulawayo about her new novel "Glory," based on the 2017 coup that ousted Zimbabwe's long-time president Robert Mugabe.

Author Interviews The novel 'Glory' is inspired by 'Animal Farm' and based on the 2017 coup in Zimbabwe The novel 'Glory' is inspired by 'Animal Farm' and based on the 2017 coup in Zimbabwe Listen · 4:46 4:46 Scott Simon talks with NoViolet Bulawayo about her new novel "Glory," based on the 2017 coup that ousted Zimbabwe's long-time president Robert Mugabe. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor