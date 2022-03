The Russian-Ukraine conflict could strengthen neo-fascist groups in both countries Experts have roundly dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin's suggestion that Nazism is prevalent in Ukraine. Still, they worry the war may strengthen neo-fascist groups in both countries.

Europe The Russian-Ukraine conflict could strengthen neo-fascist groups in both countries The Russian-Ukraine conflict could strengthen neo-fascist groups in both countries Audio will be available later today. Experts have roundly dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin's suggestion that Nazism is prevalent in Ukraine. Still, they worry the war may strengthen neo-fascist groups in both countries. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor