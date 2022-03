Russian law bans journalists from calling Ukraine conflict a 'war' or an 'invasion' In order to control what the Russian public knows about invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that imposes stiff sentences on journalists who air "false information."

Media Russian law bans journalists from calling Ukraine conflict a 'war' or an 'invasion'

Audio will be available later today.