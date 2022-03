The Fed plans to raise interest rates, though cautious of maintaining job growth The Federal Reserve Board plans to raise interest rates in an effort to curb inflation. It wants to do that without stalling job growth, and is likely encouraged by the latest employment report.

The Federal Reserve Board plans to raise interest rates in an effort to curb inflation. It wants to do that without stalling job growth, and is likely encouraged by the latest employment report.