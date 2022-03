How to spot disinformation and propaganda coming out of the Ukraine-Russia conflict Scott Simon speaks with Harvard's Joan Donovan about the manipulation of videos and images from the Russia-Ukraine conflict on social media and how to identify propaganda.

Technology How to spot disinformation and propaganda coming out of the Ukraine-Russia conflict How to spot disinformation and propaganda coming out of the Ukraine-Russia conflict Listen · 5:01 5:01 Scott Simon speaks with Harvard's Joan Donovan about the manipulation of videos and images from the Russia-Ukraine conflict on social media and how to identify propaganda. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor