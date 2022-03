#2221: Calling Dr Cheapskate : The Best of Car Talk Linda from Ambler, PA has a boyfriend who is a medical doctor AND a cheapskate. We know he's a cheapskate not just because he drives an old Ford Escort Wagon, but Linda says it moans constantly when in motion. Can Tom and Ray save this patient? Check out this episode of the Best of Car Talk for this, more calls and a new puzzler!

The Best of Car Talk #2221: Calling Dr Cheapskate #2221: Calling Dr Cheapskate Listen · 32:04 32:04 Linda from Ambler, PA has a boyfriend who is a medical doctor AND a cheapskate. We know he's a cheapskate not just because he drives an old Ford Escort Wagon, but Linda says it moans constantly when in motion. Can Tom and Ray save this patient? Check out this episode of the Best of Car Talk for this, more calls and a new puzzler! Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor