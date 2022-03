Lawyer organizes fellow Russian émigrés to condemn Putin's invasion in Ukraine NPR's Michel Martin speaks with attorney Lena Zezulin about organizing Russian-Americans and émigrés in the U.S. to speak out against the invasion of Ukraine.

Europe Lawyer organizes fellow Russian émigrés to condemn Putin's invasion in Ukraine Lawyer organizes fellow Russian émigrés to condemn Putin's invasion in Ukraine Listen · 6:49 6:49 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with attorney Lena Zezulin about organizing Russian-Americans and émigrés in the U.S. to speak out against the invasion of Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor