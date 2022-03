A visit to the National Memorial for Peace and Justice NPR's Michel Martin visits the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, founded by attorney Bryan Stevenson, to memorialize the victims of lynchings that took place in the U.S. after the Civil War.

National

A visit to the National Memorial for Peace and Justice

NPR's Michel Martin visits the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, founded by attorney Bryan Stevenson, to memorialize the victims of lynchings that took place in the U.S. after the Civil War.