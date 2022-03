Here are some reading recommendations for deeper understanding of Russia and Ukraine Adrian Florido talks with Santa Barbara librarian Molly Wetta about what to read for a better understanding of Russia, Ukraine and the Soviet Bloc.

Books Here are some reading recommendations for deeper understanding of Russia and Ukraine Here are some reading recommendations for deeper understanding of Russia and Ukraine Listen · 4:37 4:37 Adrian Florido talks with Santa Barbara librarian Molly Wetta about what to read for a better understanding of Russia, Ukraine and the Soviet Bloc. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor