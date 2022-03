Ukraine and Russia play big roles in food production. The war is exasperating hunger The war in Ukraine is pushing up already record-high food prices around the world — threatening the lives of millions of people in poor countries struggling with hunger. Here's why it's not hopeless.

The war in Ukraine is pushing up already record-high food prices around the world — threatening the lives of millions of people in poor countries struggling with hunger. Here's why it's not hopeless.