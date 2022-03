Press 3 for a pep talk from kindergarteners! New hotline gives you options for joy A hotline of kids giving wise advice and encouraging messages to anyone who calls started out as an art project and has now gone viral.

A hotline of kids giving wise advice and encouraging messages to anyone who calls started out as an art project and has now gone viral.