What the U.S. labor shortage means for child care in the U.S. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with child care researcher Elliot Haspell about the accessibility of child care in the U.S.

Family What the U.S. labor shortage means for child care in the U.S. What the U.S. labor shortage means for child care in the U.S. Listen · 6:42 6:42 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with child care researcher Elliot Haspell about the accessibility of child care in the U.S. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor