In Selma, Ala., Kamala Harris reflects on the current fight for voting rights Vice President Harris joined the march across the Edmund Pettus bridge on the 57th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, when Black voting rights activists were beaten by state troopers.

Race In Selma, Ala., Kamala Harris reflects on the current fight for voting rights In Selma, Ala., Kamala Harris reflects on the current fight for voting rights Listen · 2:54 2:54 Vice President Harris joined the march across the Edmund Pettus bridge on the 57th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, when Black voting rights activists were beaten by state troopers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor