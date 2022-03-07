A California woman had a huge bell taking up space in her garage

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You never know what you might find in a crowded garage. Amy Miller had a huge bell in Chino, Calif. - resembled the Liberty Bell without the crack. It was passed down through generations. And she finally did some research and found its connection to Paul Revere. The colonist who warned the British are coming had a foundry, and his son made the bell. It has now been returned to its original location, which means Miller has more space in her garage. It's MORNING EDITION.

