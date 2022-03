Artists will perform in a benefit concert for Ukrainian families Next month's benefit concert, hosted by a Washington-based chamber music group, will raise funds for families affected by the war in Ukraine. All proceeds will be donated to Save the Children.

Europe Artists will perform in a benefit concert for Ukrainian families Artists will perform in a benefit concert for Ukrainian families Listen · 2:46 2:46 Next month's benefit concert, hosted by a Washington-based chamber music group, will raise funds for families affected by the war in Ukraine. All proceeds will be donated to Save the Children. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor