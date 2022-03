As the U.S. emerges from 2 pandemic winters, it's time to reboot some habits The pandemic changed our daily habits. Early on people drink more, moved less and ate more. And many of these habits linger. Health experts say it's time to take stock of our daily habits.

Health As the U.S. emerges from 2 pandemic winters, it's time to reboot some habits As the U.S. emerges from 2 pandemic winters, it's time to reboot some habits Audio will be available later today. The pandemic changed our daily habits. Early on people drink more, moved less and ate more. And many of these habits linger. Health experts say it's time to take stock of our daily habits. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor