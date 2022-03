A Ukrainian-owned bakery in Texas raises money for Ukraine Thousands of people came to Laika Cheesecakes and Espresso in San Antonio. The bakery pledged to donate all its sales late last month to those impacted by the invasion. It raised more than $72,000.

