More Blacks are buying guns. Is that driving up Black suicide rates? Gun buying among African Americans is up in recent years, and so are suicide rates among young Black men.

Race More Blacks are buying guns. Is that driving up Black suicide rates? More Blacks are buying guns. Is that driving up Black suicide rates? Listen · 3:49 3:49 Gun buying among African Americans is up in recent years, and so are suicide rates among young Black men. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor