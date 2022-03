Doctors Without Borders describes declining situation in Mariupol, Ukraine NPR's Sarah McCammon talks with Alex Wade at Doctors Without Borders about the humanitarian crisis in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Europe Doctors Without Borders describes declining situation in Mariupol, Ukraine Doctors Without Borders describes declining situation in Mariupol, Ukraine Listen · 4:15 4:15 NPR's Sarah McCammon talks with Alex Wade at Doctors Without Borders about the humanitarian crisis in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor