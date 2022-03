Europe's largest nuclear power plant is still occupied by Russian troops The Ukrainian nuclear power plant that Russia attacked and took over remains occupied by Russian troops. There are fears the Russians could set its sights on Ukraine's remaining nuclear power plants.

