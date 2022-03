Volunteers at this Polish airport are helping Ukrainians fleeing conflict back home More than 1 million Ukrainians have fled to Poland since Russia invaded their country. At the Warsaw airport, Ukrainian who need assistance can find kiosks with volunteers to help them.

More than 1 million Ukrainians have fled to Poland since Russia invaded their country. At the Warsaw airport, Ukrainian who need assistance can find kiosks with volunteers to help them.