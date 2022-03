The number of Black-owned businesses is increasing, driven by women The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on the economy. Black-owned businesses were especially hard hit, though one street in Brooklyn persevered. The reason? Women.

Business The number of Black-owned businesses is increasing, driven by women The number of Black-owned businesses is increasing, driven by women Listen · 6:25 6:25 The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on the economy. Black-owned businesses were especially hard hit, though one street in Brooklyn persevered. The reason? Women. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor