Blueglass musician Del McCoury explores love gone bad on 'Almost Proud' McCoury's been prominent in bluegrass since the 1960s, when he performed in Bill Monroe's Bluegrass Boys. His new album, with sons Rob and Ronnie, in an energetic work that also takes a dark turn.

Review Music Reviews Blueglass musician Del McCoury explores love gone bad on 'Almost Proud' Blueglass musician Del McCoury explores love gone bad on 'Almost Proud' Listen · 8:00 8:00 McCoury's been prominent in bluegrass since the 1960s, when he performed in Bill Monroe's Bluegrass Boys. His new album, with sons Rob and Ronnie, in an energetic work that also takes a dark turn. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor