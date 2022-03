News brief: Russia-Ukraine diplomacy, gas prices, anti-lynching measure Where do diplomatic talks stand in the efforts to end the war in Ukraine? U.S. gas prices surge to above $4 a gallon. A bill to make lynching a federal hate crime is on its way to President Biden.

News brief: Russia-Ukraine diplomacy, gas prices, anti-lynching measure News brief: Russia-Ukraine diplomacy, gas prices, anti-lynching measure Listen · 11:28 11:28 Where do diplomatic talks stand in the efforts to end the war in Ukraine? U.S. gas prices surge to above $4 a gallon. A bill to make lynching a federal hate crime is on its way to President Biden. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor