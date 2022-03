Establishing humanitarian corridors out of Ukraine is a top priority NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Jaime Nadal about the humanitarian effects of Russia's war on Ukraine. Nadal is the representative to Ukraine at the United Nations Population Fund.

Europe Establishing humanitarian corridors out of Ukraine is a top priority Establishing humanitarian corridors out of Ukraine is a top priority Listen · 6:28 6:28 NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Jaime Nadal about the humanitarian effects of Russia's war on Ukraine. Nadal is the representative to Ukraine at the United Nations Population Fund. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor