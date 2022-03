Beekeepers are setting up sting operations to find stolen hives California beehive collections are rented out to almond orchards this time of year. Since beehive theft has been on the rise, beekeepers are using technology so they can track down hives.

California beehive collections are rented out to almond orchards this time of year. Since beehive theft has been on the rise, beekeepers are using technology so they can track down hives.