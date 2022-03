Prices for gasoline surge to about $4.17 per gallon, a national record As the U.S. and western allies weigh restrictions on energy purchases from Russia, the U.S. is dealing with a record high price for a gallon of gas. That's due to an increase in crude oil costs.

