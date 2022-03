Congress passes an anti-lynching bill after more than a century of trying After decades of failed attempts, Congress passed legislation making lynching a federal crime. It's estimated that more than 4,000 Black Americans were lynched since the late 19th Century.

Politics Congress passes an anti-lynching bill after more than a century of trying Congress passes an anti-lynching bill after more than a century of trying Listen · 3:19 3:19 After decades of failed attempts, Congress passed legislation making lynching a federal crime. It's estimated that more than 4,000 Black Americans were lynched since the late 19th Century. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor