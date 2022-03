Gender equality has become a polarizing issue in South Korea's presidential election Progress in gender equality in South Korea has been met by an anti-feminist backlash among young men. It's an issue in this week's presidential election, in which young swing voters are the key.

Gender equality has become a polarizing issue in South Korea's presidential election

Progress in gender equality in South Korea has been met by an anti-feminist backlash among young men. It's an issue in this week's presidential election, in which young swing voters are the key.